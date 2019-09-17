|
PITTSBURG - Pat (Scalet) Stuckey, 92, passed away on Thursday, September 12, 2019. Pat was born March 27, 1927 in Pittsburg KS to Angelo and Margaret Scalet. She graduated from St Marys/Colgan HS and got her degree in Elementary Education from Pittsburg State University. She was a member of Alpha Sigma Alpha sorority at PSU. Pat married LeRoy Stuckey in 1950 and taught school in Pittsburg until they began their family. The Stuckeys moved as LeRoy moved up the ranks at General Adjustment Bureau with stops in Pittsburg, Junction City, Pratt, Topeka and eventually back to Junction City where they purchased the Roy Luke Ins agency in 1966, and formed Cardinal Insurance. Pat worked for Cardinal Insurance for 30 years as receptionist and bookkeeper.
Pat was very involved in various community organizations including Junction City Little Theatre & Theatre Guild, the TATA's, Ladies Reading Club, Garden Club, GCH Auxiliary (Pink Ladies), Grandmothers Club, PEO, AAUW, Circle 4, Panhellenic Assn & at least 6 bridge clubs. She was a member of St. Xavier's Catholic Church and sang in the St. Xavier's and 1st Presbyterian choirs for many years.
Pat was a very active 92 year old. She was blessed with a wonderful group of friends, and was grateful for their friendship and kindness. She loved the theater, and enjoyed shows at all levels. She enjoyed and appreciated JC Little Theater, and felt the same about the Opera House. She loved working in her gardens and she enjoyed being "part of the group", whether it be within her organizations, or playing bridge.
Pat is survived by her four children, Kent (Lynn) Stuckey of Dallas TX, Scott (Alice) Stuckey of Junction City, Douglas (Kathy) Stuckey of Pittsburg, KS and Gail (Chris) Wolking of Evansville IN., ten grandchildren and four great grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother, Jim Scalet of Tulsa, OK, numerous nieces, nephews and family members.
Services for Pat will include a visitation/rosary on Thursday, September 19th; visitation 5:00-7:30 PM, rosary at 7:30pm at the Johnson funeral home - 203 N Washington and a Mass of Christian Burial 10:00AM on Friday, September 20, 2019 at St. Xavier's Catholic Church. Burial will follow at St. Mary's cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Pat's memory can be made to Junction City Little Theater P.O. Box 305 Junction City, KS 66441 or St. Xavier's Catholic Church, P.O. Box 399 Junction City, KS 66441
Published in Morning Sun on Sept. 17, 2019