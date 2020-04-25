Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ferry Funeral Home
301 South Washington
Nevada, MO 64772
(417) 667-3322
Calling hours
Friday, Apr. 24, 2020
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Ferry Funeral Home
301 South Washington
Nevada, MO 64772
View Map
Calling hours
Saturday, Apr. 25, 2020
9:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Ferry Funeral Home
301 South Washington
Nevada, MO 64772
View Map
Calling hours
Sunday, Apr. 26, 2020
12:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Ferry Funeral Home
301 South Washington
Nevada, MO 64772
View Map
Graveside service
Monday, Apr. 27, 2020
2:00 PM
Newton Burial Park
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Stark
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia A Stark


1938 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia A Stark Obituary
NEVADA, MO- Patricia A Stark, 81, Nevada, MO passed away suddenly on Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at Morningside of Nevada. Pat was born May 4, 1938 in Sheldon, MO to Clayton E. and Helen A. (Doolin) Cavanaugh. She was united in marriage to William F. Scott on December 23, 1956 and he preceded her in death on September 6, 1996. She married Don Stark in February 1999 and he preceded her in death in December of 2012.
Pat lived in Kansas for a time while growing up. She attended school in Bronaugh and graduated from Nevada High School in 1956. She worked for Key Work Clothes all of her working years, retiring in 1999. Pat attended United Methodist Church. She was actively involved with the church Bazaar, and the Habitat for Humanity Luncheon.
She is survived by three children, Chris McCarty (Pat), Nevada, Greg Scott (Missy), Hepler, KS, and Barry Scott (Nevada); three step-children, Donna Allen (Terry), Rowlett, TX, Danny Stark (Judy), Nevada, and Dave Stark, Moundville; 17 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; a brother, Curt Cavanaugh (Willie), Nevada; a sister, Lois Owings (Chuck), Kansas City, MO; a sister-in-law, Sue Rich, Nevada; numerous nieces and nephews; and also her dog Mattie and cat Snoopy.
Private graveside services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, April 27, 2020 at Newton Burial Park in Nevada with Rev. Sharon Freeman officiating. Friends may call from 2:00 until 7:00 p.m. on Friday, 9:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, and 12:00 until 4:00 p.m. on Sunday. A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date.
Memorials may be made in her memory to Breast Cancer Research Foundation in c/o Ferry Funeral Home.
Published in Morning Sun on Apr. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -