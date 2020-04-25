|
NEVADA, MO- Patricia A Stark, 81, Nevada, MO passed away suddenly on Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at Morningside of Nevada. Pat was born May 4, 1938 in Sheldon, MO to Clayton E. and Helen A. (Doolin) Cavanaugh. She was united in marriage to William F. Scott on December 23, 1956 and he preceded her in death on September 6, 1996. She married Don Stark in February 1999 and he preceded her in death in December of 2012.
Pat lived in Kansas for a time while growing up. She attended school in Bronaugh and graduated from Nevada High School in 1956. She worked for Key Work Clothes all of her working years, retiring in 1999. Pat attended United Methodist Church. She was actively involved with the church Bazaar, and the Habitat for Humanity Luncheon.
She is survived by three children, Chris McCarty (Pat), Nevada, Greg Scott (Missy), Hepler, KS, and Barry Scott (Nevada); three step-children, Donna Allen (Terry), Rowlett, TX, Danny Stark (Judy), Nevada, and Dave Stark, Moundville; 17 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; a brother, Curt Cavanaugh (Willie), Nevada; a sister, Lois Owings (Chuck), Kansas City, MO; a sister-in-law, Sue Rich, Nevada; numerous nieces and nephews; and also her dog Mattie and cat Snoopy.
Private graveside services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, April 27, 2020 at Newton Burial Park in Nevada with Rev. Sharon Freeman officiating. Friends may call from 2:00 until 7:00 p.m. on Friday, 9:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, and 12:00 until 4:00 p.m. on Sunday. A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date.
Memorials may be made in her memory to Breast Cancer Research Foundation in c/o Ferry Funeral Home.
Published in Morning Sun on Apr. 25, 2020