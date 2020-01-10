|
FRONTENAC - Patricia A. White, 74, of Frontenac, KS, passed away at 7:56 PM, Wednesday, January 8, 2020, at Arma Health and Rehab, at Arma,KS.
She was born Monday, August 6, 1945, at Barton County, MO, to Walter Leroy and Mary Abbie (Ford) Main.
On May 29, 1966, she was united in marriage to William D. White at Mindenmines, Missouri, he preceded her in death on November 9, 2009.
Patricia worked as a Bank teller in Pittsburg for more than 30 years.
She is survived by a daughter, Anita White of the home; a son, Bill White and his wife Jen of Frontenac, KS; a brother, William Main and his wife Virginia of Pittsburg, KS, a sister, Janice Gott of Valley Falls, KS, two grandchildren, Alexandrea Lambright and her husband LeRoy of Pittsburg, KS, and Gage White of Frontenac, KS.
She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, four brothers, Jimmie Main, Kenneth Main, Walter Leroy Main, Jr., and Donnie Ray Main, three sisters, Peggy Chambers, Mary Lou Frayer and Gladys Elliott.
A Funeral Service will be held at 1:00 PM, Monday, January 13, 2020, at the Brenner Mortuary with Reverend Jim Sukraw officiating. Burial will follow in the Crocker Cemetery. The family will receive friends Sunday, January 12, 2020 from 5:00 PM to 6:00 PM at the Brenner Mortuary. The family suggests memorials be given to the Angels Among Us and/or Alzheimer's. These may be left at or mailed to the Brenner Mortuary, 114 East 4th St., Pittsburg, KS 66762. Friends may leave condolences online at www.brennermortuary.com. Arrangements are under the direction of the Brenner Mortuary, Pittsburg, KS.
Published in Morning Sun on Jan. 10, 2020