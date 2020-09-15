1/
Patricia Ann Andrew
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
GIRARD - Patricia Ann Andrew, 90, of Girard, Passed away at 4:24 a.m., Monday, September 14, 2020 at her residence in Girard.
Patricia Ann Andrew was born July14, 1930 in Englevale, Kansas, the daughter of Leon E. and Beatrice (Hughes) Mahanes. She graduated from Girard High School.
Patricia married Robert W. Andrew on July 11, 1950 at St. Michael's Church in Girard. He preceded her in death on August 6, 2020.
Patricia and Bob lived in various cities and Patricia worked as a secretary.
Patricia was a member of St. Michael's Catholic Church in Girard.
Survivors are her daughters, Rebecca Reetz, and her husband, Monte, of Girard and Lori Hall, and her husband, Marc, of Girard; her grandchildren, Robert A. Hall and Amanda L. Hall.
In addition to her husband, Patricia was preceded in death by a son, Daniel W. Andrew, on September 16, 2005.
Memorial graveside services will be at 1:30 P.M., Thursday, September17, 2020 at the Girard Cemetery with Fr. Floyd McKinney as Celebrant. Burial will follow the services.
Services are under the direction of the Smith-Carson-Wall Funeral Home in Girard.
Condolences may be sent to www.wallfuneralservices.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Sun on Sep. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Smith-Carson Wall Funeral Home
518 W. St John
Girard, KS 66743
(620) 724-4145
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Smith-Carson Wall Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved