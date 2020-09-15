GIRARD - Patricia Ann Andrew, 90, of Girard, Passed away at 4:24 a.m., Monday, September 14, 2020 at her residence in Girard.
Patricia Ann Andrew was born July14, 1930 in Englevale, Kansas, the daughter of Leon E. and Beatrice (Hughes) Mahanes. She graduated from Girard High School.
Patricia married Robert W. Andrew on July 11, 1950 at St. Michael's Church in Girard. He preceded her in death on August 6, 2020.
Patricia and Bob lived in various cities and Patricia worked as a secretary.
Patricia was a member of St. Michael's Catholic Church in Girard.
Survivors are her daughters, Rebecca Reetz, and her husband, Monte, of Girard and Lori Hall, and her husband, Marc, of Girard; her grandchildren, Robert A. Hall and Amanda L. Hall.
In addition to her husband, Patricia was preceded in death by a son, Daniel W. Andrew, on September 16, 2005.
Memorial graveside services will be at 1:30 P.M., Thursday, September17, 2020 at the Girard Cemetery with Fr. Floyd McKinney as Celebrant. Burial will follow the services.
Services are under the direction of the Smith-Carson-Wall Funeral Home in Girard.
