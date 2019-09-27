|
PITTSBURG - Patricia Ann Blevins, 78, of Pittsburg, KS, went to be with Jesus her Savior at 3:51 AM, Wednesday, September 25, 2019, at her residence with family holding her hand and being by her side.
She was born Friday, January 17, 1941, at Sikeston, MO, to Gomer Truman and Lillian Maxine (Kirby) Richards. She attended college at University of Kansas and Pitt State University with a Master's in Psychology. She loved to read and write all of life's experiences and events. Patti loved God and gave her life to Jesus and went to The Door Christian Church faithfully for 36 years.
On February 12, 1991 she was united in marriage to Steve Blevins at their Church in Pittsburg, Ks. He preceded her in death on May 06, 2017.
Patricia worked as a caregiver to the elderly.
Membership was held in The Door Christian Fellowship Church, Pittsburg, KS.
She is survived by a son, Jeff Lee Ripley of Pittsburg KS; three daughters, Tammy Sue of Dunnegan, MO, Kandi Leigh Holloway and husband Danny, of Camdenton, MO, and Chrissy Muriel and husband, Ed of Queen Creek, AZ; two step daughters, Mickie Blevins and Rachel Blevins and one step son Lem Clem; two sisters, Gloria Wingate and husband Don of Columbia, MO and Debbie Burke and husband Randy of Wentzville, MO; 17 grandchildren and 23 great grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, Steve Blevins and a grandson, Steve Holloway.
A service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Monday, September 30, 2019 at The Door Christian Fellowship Church with Pastor Ryan Burtch officiating. The family will receive friends from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 30th, an hour prior to the funeral service at The Door Christian Fellowship Church, 103 E. 3rd St., Pittsburg, KS, 66762. Burial will be held at 1:00 p.m on Tuesday, Oct. 01, 2019 at the Blair Memorial Cemetery in Camdenton, Missouri. The family suggests memorials and flowers be given to The Door Christian Fellowship Church. These may be left at or mailed to the Brenner Mortuary, 114 East 4th St., Pittsburg, KS 66762. Friends may leave condolences online at www.brennermortuary.com. Arrangements are under the direction of the Brenner Mortuary, Pittsburg, KS.
Published in Morning Sun on Sept. 27, 2019