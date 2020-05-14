|
GIRARD- Patricia "Patty" Jean Snow, 66, passed away on Sunday, May 10, 2020 at SageWest Healthcare Center, Lander, WY
She was born July 4, 1953 in Girard KS a daughter of Lewis & Ethel Snow. Patty attended school in Girard, graduating from Girard High School. She married Ether Spencer, they had a son and later divorced. She moved to Fort Scott where she met & married John Eastwood. They had a daughter and after several years divorced. In June 1995, she moved to Lander WY with her partner Rhonda Faler, she survives of the home.
Patty enjoyed playing softball and bowling. She loved her family, friends, her cat Nemo and dog Peanut along with their other pets. She loved Wyoming and the mountains.
Survivors in addition to her companion of 25 years are one son Shannon Spencer and wife Peggy of Fort Scott; one daughter Jennifer Durkin and husband Shane of Fort Scott; one brother Michael S Snow of San Marco's TX; one sister Peggy Norris of Girard; four grandchildren Stephanie Eastwood, Breena Cox, Zachary Cox and Lindsey Durkin all of Fort Scott; several nieces and nephews; and her second mom Mayonna Faler of Lander WY.
She was preceded in death by her parents: one daughter Christine Louise Eastwood and one sister Lucinda Sue Snow.
Patty requested to be cremated. Memorial service and burial will be in Lander WY at a later date.
Published in Morning Sun on May 14, 2020