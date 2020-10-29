SCAMMON - Patricia Lynn Buckley, 51, of Scammon, Kansas, died on Monday, October 26, 2020 at her home.
She was born on February 11, 1969 in Columbus, Kansas, the daughter of Patrick and Linda (Bennett) Davis. Patricia was a graduate from Columbus high school, class of 1987.
She married Zeke Buckley on April 21, 1989. She enjoyed crafts, reading and being a Nana to her granddaughter.
Survivors include her husband; Zeke Buckley of the home, two daughters; Nicole Buckley and fiancé Kyndel Carson of Columbus, KS, Devin Buckley of Pittsburg, KS, mother; Linda Davis of Scammon, KS, grandmother; Florence Anna Davis of Kearney, MO, brother; Bob and wife Brooke Davis of Pittsburg, KS, sister; Penny Hibdon of Girard, KS, two granddaughters; Riley Carson and baby Pria Carson expected in February, six nieces and dear friend Stephanie Arbuckle.
She was preceded in death by her father and mother in law; Claudia Buckley.
Graveside services will be held at 10 am, Saturday, October 31, 2020 at Council Corner Cemetery in rural Scammon, Kansas. Family will receive friends from 6-8 pm Friday, October 30, 2020 at the Bath-Naylor Funeral Home in Weir, Kansas.
E-mail condolences may be left at www.bathnaylor.com.
Arrangements and services are under the direction of Bath-Naylor Funeral Home of Weir, KS.