|
|
MCCUNE- Patricia Thora Parsons passed away on Monday, April 22, 2019 at home after fighting a courageous battle with cancer. She was welcomed with open arms by her husband Richard Parsons, her parents TK and Pat Johnson, her son-in-law Larry Owens, and her beloved dog KC.
Patsy Johnson was born February 8, 1946 and lived in West Mineral where she also attended school. She was in the last freshman class at West Mineral High School. She married Richard on March 20, 1970 and lived in McCune until their passing.
Patsy worked at the Kansas Army Ammunition Plant in Parsons for 20 years carpooling with her good friend Evelyn Platt. She also served on the City Council and the library board in McCune.
Patsy was a beloved daughter, sister, wife, mother, aunt ,grandmother, great-grandmother, friend and community member.
Patsy frequented the local convenient store buying her good friend Marlboro Red, two $2 crossword lottery tickets, and a 32 ounce raspberry ice tea with extra ice. She also faithfully played the same Powerball numbers for years using the dates of her grandchildren's birthdates. Patsy was a devoted Royals fan and Salvador Perez was her favorite player. Watching the Kansas City Chiefs was also a favorite past time. Her ringtone was Blue Eyes Crying in the Rain by Willie Nelson. She could be seem many times sitting at the casino playing slots on the Triple Double Diamond. Patsy was always up for a good debate on politics as she was a proud member of the democratic party. She also cared about the children in McCune. At Halloween she was known for handing out the big candy bars. She held a few dances for the local kids. For the past several years she ran a firework stand so the kids would be able to buy fireworks in town.
April 22, 2019 is a unique date for Patsy's family. Her mom, Pat, would have turned 99. A special niece, Paige, turned 25. Her late son-in-law, Larry passed away 13 years ago on this date. Her great grand-daughter was born around Patsy's time of death and shares her middle name.
She will be sadly missed by her sister Ronwyn Hallam (Bob) her brothers John Johnson(Vicky) and Fred Johnson(Doris). She was a proud mother to Traci Owens , Missy Johnson , Jennifer Easterly(David) and her dog Portia. She considered Jennifer's husband David as a son and the rock of the family. Patsy adored her grandchildren Zach, Victoria, Katie, Seth, Elana and Trevor. She was so proud of her great grandchildren Aaleyah, Jaxson, Alexa, Ryan, Cannon, Sy' Air and Amirah Thora. In October, a new great granddaughter, Charlee will be welcomed into the family. She loved all of her nieces and nephews as well.
A celebration of life will be held at 12:00, May 4, at the McCune Community Center. Her favorite Barto's chicken will be served. Her childhood friend, Janet Battitori will be making rigatoni. Romie Wilson, another very good friend, will be making cakes.
While this remarkable woman will be missed, she wants her family and friends to laugh and share their memories. In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to McCune City Hall, 517 Main, McCune KS 66753. Donations will go to Star Cemetery in West Mineral and McCune Osage Township Library.
Published in Morning Sun on Apr. 28, 2019