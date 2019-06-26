|
|
PITTSBURG- Patsy Eileen (Faughn) Wininger 74 of McCune Ks. passed away at 2:26 p.m. Friday June 21st at Via Christi Village in Pittsburg KS.
She was born on December 27, 1944 at the Stork's Nest Mining Camp Hospital in
Tucson AZ to John Vernon and Emma Jane (Frizell) Faughn. She married Robert Dale Wininger
on December 31st 1964 in Mount Vernon MO. He preceded her in death on February 25, 2011.
They have five daughters, Sheila Mapes of Sellersburg IN; Donna Miller of Kansas City KS;
Sandra (Tim) Gomez of McCune KS; Carla (Jerry) Whitt of Wichita KS; Rebecca (Darin)
Mengarelli of McCune KS.
Pat had a few factory jobs outside of the home, but her true joy was her work with the
SEK Humane Society in Pittsburg, KS. She started as a caretaker in 1987 and soon became
shelter director. A job she took pride in for many years before being forced into retirement in
2009. Pat was a kind and caring lady, and she was a mother to so many. She took care of her
younger siblings as if they were her own. Pat loved to cook and bake. Her passions being her
family and animals.
Additional survivors include 2 brothers, Danny Faughn of Pigeon Forge TN; Jesse
Faughn of Poplar Bluff MO. Eight sisters, Louise Faughn of Kansas City KS.; Ruth Ann Carlyle
of Piedmont SC; Doris Vandiver of Florence AL; Martha Eldridge of Poplar Bluff MO; Judy
Wilcutt of Poplar Bluff MO; Mary Jo Park of Vero Beach FL; Wilma Clayton of Cleveland TN and
Susan Feagan of Springfield MO.
Nine grandchildren; Amber Schmidt, Robert and Ryan Mapes, Bryce, Logan, and Lane
Whitt, Brittany, Joshua, and Andrew Gomez.
Nine great grandchildren; Blayde, Hayleigh, Creedan, Kyree, Zachary, Wyatt, Ava,
Austin, and Ava.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, 3 brothers: Johnny Faughn,
William Englerth, and James Faughn, and one grandson Timothy Micheal Gomez.
Upon Pat's wishes she will be cremated and there will be no services. Memorial
Contributions may be made to help in animal rescues. Contributions can be sent to her daughter
Becky Mengarelli to be distributed as Pat wished.
Published in Morning Sun on June 26, 2019