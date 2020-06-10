MULBERRY- Patti Gail Hall, 69, of Mulberry, KS, passed away at 1:57 PM, Sunday, June 7, 2020, at Landmark Hospital, in Joplin,MO.
She was born November 6, 1950, at Pittsburg, KS. On October 2, 1999, she was united in marriage to Terry Hall. Patti worked as a Nursing Assistant.
In addition to her husband Terry Hall of Mulberry, KS, she is survived by sons, Justin Oswalt of Jackson Center, OH, and Wes Oswalt of Troy, OH; daughters, Holly Robbins of Bowling Green, OH, and Summer Oswalt of New Carlise, OH; a step-daughter, Terra Friesberg of Bartlesville, OK; a brother, David Ristau of Mc Cune, KS; a sister, Dixie Hess of Pittsburg, KS; 18 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by a brother, Steve R. Ristau.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 AM, Friday, June 12, 2020, at the Brenner Mortuary with Reverend Jim Sukraw officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the start of the service. The family suggests memorials be given to the American Lung Association. Friends may leave condolences online at www.brennermortuary.com. Arrangements are under the direction of the Brenner Mortuary, 114 E. 4th St., Pittsburg, KS.
Published in Morning Sun on Jun. 10, 2020.