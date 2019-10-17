|
|
JOPLIN - Patty Joyce McMullen Cicero, age 83, Joplin, passed Saturday, October 12, 2019.
Pat was born March 5, 1936 in Fairfield, Iowa, and moved to the Joplin area in the 1950's.
She was preceded in death by her first husband of 20 years, Gaylen McMullen in 1971, and then she married Marvin Cicero in 1975. She was an active member of Wildwood Baptist Church.
Survivors include her husband of 44 years, Marvin Cicero; daughter, Karen Eddis; son, Dale McMullen (Kim); stepchildren, Craig (Kelly), John (Diann), and Robbie Cicero, and Teresa Young (Randy); 11 grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren; daughter-in-laws, Dee and
Polly.
Memorial service will be Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Wildwood Baptist Church.
The family will receive friends at Wildwood on Friday from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m.
Memorial contributions requested to Wildwood Baptist Church Building Fund.
Published in Morning Sun on Oct. 17, 2019