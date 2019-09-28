|
|
PITTSBURG - Paul Carlson, 87, of Pittsburg died peacefully after a short illness on September 24, 2019 at Via Christi Hospital, Pittsburg, Kansas. He was born February 11, 1932 to Carl and Avas Bollinger Carlson in Chicago, Illinois. He and Laura Bond married in 1957. They were married 61 years before she preceded him in death.
He earned a Bachelor of Music Degree from the Chicago Conservatory of Music. While a student there, he served as concertmaster of the Chicago Civic Orchestra. From 1954-56 he taught at Messiah College near Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, and played violin and viola in the Harrisburg Symphony. In 1958he received the Master of Music Degree from Northwestern University. As concertmaster of the University Orchestra, he had the honor of playing the Mozart third concerto using a Stradivarius violin owned by Northwestern University. During that time he was also awarded a recital in Fullerton Hall, Chicago. He taught at Drury College in Springfield MO, from 1958-1962 and was concertmaster of the Springfield Symphony. In 1962 he earned the Doctor of Musical Arts Degree from the Conservatory of Music of the University of Missouri at Kansas City.
He joined the Pittsburg State University Music Department faculty in 1965, where he taught for 34 years. During that time, he founded the Waddill Chamber Music Competition and was instrumental in establishing the Waddill Scholarship Program for music students. Later, the Paul Carlson String Scholarship was established in his honor. He was a member of Phi Mu Alpha, first violinist of the Faculty String Quartet, and also served as Program Chairperson of the Timmons Chapel Series.
His passion for teaching music led him to share his gifts internationally. He served as co-chairperson of the Cultural Committee of Kansas-Paraguay Partners, and taught and performed in Paraguay a number of times. He was the first American musician following the war to be invited by The Hanoi National Conservatory of Music to perform and teach in Vietnam. He also taught and performed in London, England, South Korea, Taiwan, The Peoples Republic of China, and India. He was deeply moved by the kindness and generosity of people he met in all his travels. Paul believed that music can serve as one of the strongest catalysts in helping people of diverse cultural backgrounds come together for mutual understanding.
He is survived by their son Dr. Mark Carlson, and his wife Jessica of Pittsburg, Kansas, their daughter, Denise Biggs of Manhattan, Kansas. He is also survived by six grandchildren, Megan Carlson, Chris Carlson, Marissa Carlson, Benjamin Biggs, Paxton Listwan, and Asher Carlson. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother J. Bert Carlson. He was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Pittsburg, Kansas.
A celebration of life service will be held Saturday October 5th at 11:00 a.m. the First United Methodist Church with Reverend Mark Chambers officiating. The family wishes to receive friends and share memories at a visitation on Friday, October 4th from 6:00 -7:00 at the Brenner Mortuary. The family requests that memorials be given to The Paul Carlson String Scholarship at Pittsburg State University or the First United Methodist Church. These may be mailed or delivered to the Brenner Mortuary, 114 E. 4th St. Pittsburg, Ks 66762. Friends may leave condolences online at www.brennermortuary.com.
Published in Morning Sun on Sept. 28, 2019