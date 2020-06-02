Paul D. Williamson
OMAHA, NE- Paul D. Williamson. Born 6/22/1963 in Pittsburg, KS. Died 5/28/2020 in Omaha, NE.
He was preceded in death by his father, John Williamson.
Paul is survived by wife, Lori Williamson; daughter, Kristine (Kevin) Campbell; son, David Williamson; mother, Rose Ann Williamson; sister, Clara (Chuck) Uhlrich; brother, John (Barbara) Wiliamson; brother in law, Dan (Kathy) Cherry; nieces; nephews; great nieces and great nephews.
Paul worked at Mutual of Omaha for 35 years and was a member of the Knights of Columbus, 3rd and 4th Degrees at St. Leo the Great Catholic Church.
Services will be held on June 2, 2020, 11:00AM at St. Leo the Great Catholic Church, 1920 North 102 Street Omaha, NE. 68114
The services will be available online at the following:
https://boxcast.tv/view/paul-d-williamson-843534
Memorials are suggested to Pittsburg State University Foundation, St. Leo The Great Catholic Church Or National Pancreatic Cancer Foundation.

Published in Morning Sun on Jun. 2, 2020.
