1928 - 2020
TULSA, OK- Paul Davied, 91, of Tulsa, Oklahoma, died on May 9, 2020. The second of nine children, Paul was born on September 24, 1928, in Walnut, Kansas to Andrew Lawrence Davied and Mary Ellen Ryan Davied. Growing up, he helped the family with farming in the Brazelton/Greenbush area and enjoyed hunting and fishing. Paul joined the Army in 1951 and served two years at Camp Carson, Colorado, followed by four years in reserve duty. In 1955, he married Mary Rita Vitt of Walnut. They moved to Tulsa where Paul was a skilled electrician and co-owner of Hiram Electric Company. He was a dedicated and loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. Paul was a member of St. Pius X Catholic Church, an avid University of Tulsa fan and enjoyed gardening, traveling, dancing, games, repairing nearly anything, and proudly supported all his grandchildren's activities. Paul leaves behind his wife, Mary, of 65 years, his four children, Larry, Roberta, Charlotte, and Michael, eleven grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, his sister, Mary Ann Lepoglow of Girard, and brother, Robert Davied of Pittsburg. He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, William Davied and James Davied; two sisters, Betty Madl and Rita Ross; infant twin sisters, Barbara and Agnes Davied; and granddaughter, Caitlin Marcoux. A family service in Tulsa is being planned. Paul was a blessing to all who knew him and is dearly missed. We pray for his eternal peace. Please visit www.fitzgeraldfuneralservice.com for more information.
Published in Morning Sun on May 16, 2020
