|
|
PITTSBURG - Paul E. Shields, 98, of Pittsburg, Kansas, formerly of Fredonia, died at 11 A.M. Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at Ascension Via Christi Hospital at Pittsburg, Kansas.
Mr. Shields was born November 29, 1921 at Elk City, Kansas the son of Paul Monroe and Gertrude Bell Hendrickson Shields. Paul was a retired plumber who owned and operated the Shields Plumbing, Heating, and Air Conditioning in Fredonia. He was raised in Elk City and attended school at Fredonia and later graduated from LaFontaine High School. He married Mabel "Viney" VanBuren on March 16, 1941 at Neodesha, Kansas. Mrs. Shields preceded him in death August 8, 2019. He enjoyed playing golf, family, and his friends. He was a veteran of World War II serving in the Army Air Corps and was a pilot in the B2 Bomber. He was a member of the Countryside Christian Church, the American Legion at Fredonia, the Masonic Lodge at Fredonia, and Midian Shrine at Wichita, and served on the Board of Directors at the Golf Club.
Survivors include a daughter, Paula (C.L.) Farabi of Pittsburg, two sons, Steve (Susan) Shields of Henderson, Nevada and Lynn (Pud) Shields of Fredonia, six grandchildren, and fifteen great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Viney, and a sister, Lola Maxine Culp.
Mr. Shields will be cremated according to his wishes. Burial of the cremains will be at a later date at the Rosebank Cemetery at Mulberry, Kansas. The family would like to thank the Staff at Carrington Place Assisted Living in Pittsburg and Dr. Cranston and her staff for the special care given to Mr. Shields. The family suggests memorials to the V.F.W. in Fredonia, Kansas. Donations may be sent to the V.F.W. in Fredonia, Kansas or to the Bedene Funeral Home, 517 E. Washington, Box 621, Arma, Kansas 66712.
Published in Morning Sun on Dec. 10, 2019