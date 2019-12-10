Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bedene Funeral Home
517 E. Washington
Arma, KS 66712
620-347-4200
Resources
More Obituaries for Paul Shields
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paul E. Shields

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Paul E. Shields Obituary
PITTSBURG - Paul E. Shields, 98, of Pittsburg, Kansas, formerly of Fredonia, died at 11 A.M. Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at Ascension Via Christi Hospital at Pittsburg, Kansas.

Mr. Shields was born November 29, 1921 at Elk City, Kansas the son of Paul Monroe and Gertrude Bell Hendrickson Shields. Paul was a retired plumber who owned and operated the Shields Plumbing, Heating, and Air Conditioning in Fredonia. He was raised in Elk City and attended school at Fredonia and later graduated from LaFontaine High School. He married Mabel "Viney" VanBuren on March 16, 1941 at Neodesha, Kansas. Mrs. Shields preceded him in death August 8, 2019. He enjoyed playing golf, family, and his friends. He was a veteran of World War II serving in the Army Air Corps and was a pilot in the B2 Bomber. He was a member of the Countryside Christian Church, the American Legion at Fredonia, the Masonic Lodge at Fredonia, and Midian Shrine at Wichita, and served on the Board of Directors at the Golf Club.

Survivors include a daughter, Paula (C.L.) Farabi of Pittsburg, two sons, Steve (Susan) Shields of Henderson, Nevada and Lynn (Pud) Shields of Fredonia, six grandchildren, and fifteen great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Viney, and a sister, Lola Maxine Culp.

Mr. Shields will be cremated according to his wishes. Burial of the cremains will be at a later date at the Rosebank Cemetery at Mulberry, Kansas. The family would like to thank the Staff at Carrington Place Assisted Living in Pittsburg and Dr. Cranston and her staff for the special care given to Mr. Shields. The family suggests memorials to the V.F.W. in Fredonia, Kansas. Donations may be sent to the V.F.W. in Fredonia, Kansas or to the Bedene Funeral Home, 517 E. Washington, Box 621, Arma, Kansas 66712.
Published in Morning Sun on Dec. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Paul's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -