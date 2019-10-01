|
|
PITTSBURG - Paul Edward Woods died at 11:00 AM, Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at Via Christi Hospital in Pittsburg, Kansas not far from where he was born in Columbus, Kansas, February 16, 1946.
His parents were Ray and Gladys Woods. Paul was the baby of four, sassy sisters; Marie Sharp, Dorothy Gideon, Margie Castanida, Wilma Waits. All are deceased.
Paul had many cousins, nephews, and nieces who were like siblings to him, so he never had to look far for someone to play with or to find a little mischievousness.
Of his home is his partner of thirty years who took good care of him, Joanne Buyea and daughter Nicole Woods-Buyea.
He graduated from Columbus High School where he met his previous wife, Lana Woods. They remained friends throughout his life.
They had three children; Daughter, Paula Pepin Husband, John Pepin; Grandchildren, Ian Pepin, Oliver Pepin, Lawrence, Kansas; Son, Daren Woods, Pittsburg, Kansas; Daughter,Heidi Woods; Grandchildren; Grace Adams, Sid Adams, Lawrence, Kansas
Paul enjoyed being outdoors and shared this love with his children. Fishing in the pits, swimming in lakes. He had a soft spot for dogs, and horses, and surprisingly a cat or two.
Staff Sergeant, Paul Woods, of Company A, 891st Engineer Battalion, Kansas Army National Guard, Pittsburg, Kansas proudly served his country for 33 years until he retired February 16, 2006. He received many awards and medals, one being the Army Achievement Medal. He was known for his broad knowledge of procedures, professional competence, initiative and sound nature. And, he also just really loved the camaraderie of his fellow soldiers.
He was a long-haul truck driver for most of his life, but always returned home to his roots in Southeast Kansas where he lived his whole life. He traveled the continental US multiple times behind the wheel of a big rig, a Kenworth if he had a choice. He had a nearly perfect driving record and did all this the good ol' fashion way with road signs, maps and "by feel", he said. At one time he drove a tour bus all the way to Alaska and Canada. He enjoyed this job because he was able to sleep in a bed nearly every night and take a few backroads.
He also worked on a dairy farm outside of Scammon, Kansas where he was a good steward of the cattle and farm ground.
Paul died peacefully surrounded by his family after a morning of listening to the songs he'd have listened to heading down the road. AM country radio tunes and gospel. His children's voices in song as they sang their favorite songs to him.
The scent of a favorite food in the air; biscuits and gravy; and coffee, of course.
His family invites friends to bring their stories and pictures to a celebration of life in the near future.
Keep the shiny side up and the greasy side down
10-7.....Silver Fox
Published in Morning Sun on Oct. 1, 2019