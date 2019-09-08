|
Pittsburg - Paul Eugene Schleicher, 82, formerly a resident of Tulsa Oklahoma and Kansas City, died Thursday, September 5, 2019 at his home in Pittsburg, Kansas.
He was born August 27, 1937 in Kansas City, Missouri the son of Leo and Madeline (Blake)
Schleicher. Paul was a graduate from Bishop Miege High School and attended college at
Pittsburg State University, where he was inducted into the Football Hall of Fame in 2015. He
married Geneva Sayre in 1958, she resides at the home.
Paul worked as a manager for an energy company for many years. He was a member of Our
Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Pittsburg and a member of the Crestwood Country Club.
Survivors include, his wife, three daughters, Kari Ryan (Steven Painter) of Broken Arrow,
Oklahoma, Kristi Wallace (Glen Martin), of Kansas City, Missouri, Kelli (Lee) Parsons, of
Shawnee, Kansas, brother, John Schleicher, of Kansas City, Kansas, ten Grandkids, and nine
Great-Grandkids, cousins, Patsy and Allen Gilbert of Butler Missouri.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brother and sister.
There are no services planned at this time.
Memorials may be left to the Pittsburg State University Football; these may be left at or mailed
to the funeral home. Services by the Bath-Naylor Funeral Home of Pittsburg, 522 S. Broadway.
Published in Morning Sun on Sept. 8, 2019