|
|
Paul Glenn Elsasser, 66 of rural Weir, KS died Sept. 14, 2019 following a sudden illness.
He was born September 27, 1952 in Pittsburg the son of Glenn Eugene and Peggy Jean (Gooch) Elsasser.
Paul was a veteran of the US Navy entering in 1971 and honorable discharged in 1977.
On June 28, 1975 he was united in marriage to Georgette D. Ford in San Leandro, CA she preceded him in death on July 6, 2010.
Paul attended and graduated from Pittsburg State University with a degree in Electronic Technologies.
Paul was an electrician for many years, he was a member of the Brotherhood of Electrical Workers International. He also worked for Sunflower Electric, McNally, Texas Instruments, Superior Industries and Eagle Picher.
Survivors include a daughter Paula Elsasser of Pittsburg, a brother Daniel Elsasser of Pittsburg, two grandchildren: Christin Reece and Kenneth Paul Eugene Elsasser both of Pittsburg.
He was preceded in death by his parents and wife Georgette.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 3-4 pm on Sunday, September 22, 2019. Condolences may be left at www.bathnaylor.com. Memorials may be left to help homeless veterans through the ; these may be left at or mailed to the funeral home. Services are under the direction of the Bath-Naylor Funeral Home of Pittsburg.
Published in Morning Sun on Sept. 19, 2019