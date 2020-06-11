TEMPE, AZ- Paul H. Waggener, 89, of Tempe, AZ, passed away on May 18, 2020 at Beehive Homes of Arrowhead, in Glendale, AZ. He was born December 22, 1930 in Ottawa, IL. to Luther and Hilda Waggener. After a mining accident that killed his father, the family moved to Pittsburg, KS. He attended Pittsburg schools and graduated from Pittsburg High School in 1948. After graduation he joined the Air Force and was stationed for a time in Indo-China ( now the area of Vietnam, Laos, and Cambodia.) After leaving the Air Force, Paul returned to Pittsburg to attend Kansas State Teachers College. After graduating he moved to northern IL. to be near his brother Bob. He met and married Barbara Thorp and they lived in Joliet before settling in Rockford, IL. In 1982 he followed his brother to the Phoenix area to escape the cold Rockford winters. He worked for Motorola while making his home in Tempe, AZ. Paul was an avid St. Louis Cardinals and Pittsburg State Gorillas fan. He remembered well the1957 championship team. When visiting Pittsburg, he enjoyed touring the West side of town where he spent his childhood. In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers Bob and Irl Waggener, stepfather Floyd Waggener, stepson Charles Thorp, and nephew Andrew Waggener. Paul is survived by sister Frances Boggs(John) of Pleasant View, TN. and brother Jerry Waggener(Kim) of Weir, KS., sister-in-law Dorothy Waggener of Peoria, AZ., stepchildren Cada and Vinnie, and many nieces and nephews including Barry Waggener and Cindy Plant, who were a big part of his life in both IL., and AZ. No services were held due to COVID-19. Paul was laid to rest next to his wife at Valley of The Sun Cemetery in Chandler, Az.



