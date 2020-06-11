Paul H. Waggener
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Paul's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
TEMPE, AZ- Paul H. Waggener, 89, of Tempe, AZ, passed away on May 18, 2020 at Beehive Homes of Arrowhead, in Glendale, AZ. He was born December 22, 1930 in Ottawa, IL. to Luther and Hilda Waggener. After a mining accident that killed his father, the family moved to Pittsburg, KS. He attended Pittsburg schools and graduated from Pittsburg High School in 1948. After graduation he joined the Air Force and was stationed for a time in Indo-China ( now the area of Vietnam, Laos, and Cambodia.) After leaving the Air Force, Paul returned to Pittsburg to attend Kansas State Teachers College. After graduating he moved to northern IL. to be near his brother Bob. He met and married Barbara Thorp and they lived in Joliet before settling in Rockford, IL. In 1982 he followed his brother to the Phoenix area to escape the cold Rockford winters. He worked for Motorola while making his home in Tempe, AZ. Paul was an avid St. Louis Cardinals and Pittsburg State Gorillas fan. He remembered well the1957 championship team. When visiting Pittsburg, he enjoyed touring the West side of town where he spent his childhood. In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers Bob and Irl Waggener, stepfather Floyd Waggener, stepson Charles Thorp, and nephew Andrew Waggener. Paul is survived by sister Frances Boggs(John) of Pleasant View, TN. and brother Jerry Waggener(Kim) of Weir, KS., sister-in-law Dorothy Waggener of Peoria, AZ., stepchildren Cada and Vinnie, and many nieces and nephews including Barry Waggener and Cindy Plant, who were a big part of his life in both IL., and AZ. No services were held due to COVID-19. Paul was laid to rest next to his wife at Valley of The Sun Cemetery in Chandler, Az.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Sun on Jun. 11, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved