Home

POWERED BY

Services
Garden Sanctuary Funeral Home
7950 131 Street North
Seminole, FL 33776
(727) 391-0121
Memorial service
To be announced at a later date
St. Joseph's Catholic Church
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Paula Doherty
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paula Kathleen (Glick) Doherty

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Paula Kathleen (Glick) Doherty Obituary
TREASURE ISLAND, FL- Paula Kathleen (Glick) Doherty of Treasure Island, Florida, age 73, passed away on May 4, 2020 after a battle with cancer. Paula was survived by her husband of 52 years, Charles F. Doherty; son, Timothy A. Doherty; daughter, Joy M. (Doherty) Harvey; son, Charles E. Doherty, son Kevin J. Doherty; ten grandchildren; sister, Karol (Glick) Secondo and brother Karl Glick. Originally from Pittsburg, Kansas and a graduate from Pittsburg State University with a degree in Social Work, Paula left with her husband, Charlie, when he joined the Army in 1968. After five years in the service, Paula and Charlie settled in Westland, Michigan, where they raised their four children. In 2008, they became snowbird residents of Treasure Island, Florida. Paula was a lifelong and active member in the Catholic Church where she celebrated her faith in every facet of life. Her compassion shone through even in her career of over 20 years as an employee and volunteer for the Wayne-Westland Community Schools in Westland, Michigan. Paula was Charlie's soulmate, a loving wife, a devoted mother and grandmother, and an inspiration to so many. A memorial service will be held at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Howell, Michigan, at a later date. As an expression of sympathy, donations can be made to Livingston County Ultrasound Initiative (LCUI) which could possibly save the life of a child from being aborted. Please visit www.lcultrasound.org for additional information. Save
a Child. www.beachmemorialchapel.com
Published in Morning Sun on May 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Paula's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -