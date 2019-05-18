|
El Dorado, KS-Pauletta Ann Carlson, daughter of Anna Mary (Bludnick) and Paul A. (Apollonius) Carlson (of Carlson Manufacturing), passed away Tuesday, May 14, 2019. Pauletta was an accountant, former controller of KFH and former owner of Pauletta's Arts and Crafts in El Dorado, KS. She was a member of the Day Lily and Iris Clubs and loved to volunteer at Botanica and Old Cowtown Museum. Service, 1p.m. Saturday, May 17, 2019 at the Oakview Christian Church, 4403 Greenhaven Place, Wichita, KS. Burial will follow in the Kechi Township Cemetery. Preceded in death by her parents and companion, Ralph Stackley. Survivors include her sister, Sammy Flaharty of Garden Plain, KS; brother, George M. Carlson of Wichita, KS; ½ brother, Les Carlson and nephews, Hayes & Holt Carlson all of Lancaster, PA. Donations may be made to the , 1820 E. Douglas, Wichita, KS 67214. To sign a guest book orleave a condolence, go to www.cochranmortuary.com.
Published in Morning Sun on May 18, 2019