PITTSBURG-It is with great sadness yet gratitude for her life, that the family of Pauline Blancho announce that she passed away on June 19, 2019 at the age of 83, at Pittsburg, Kansas.
Pauline was born in Pittsburg, KS, on March 8, 1936 to John Seely Green and Laura Sanderson Green, the youngest of 10 children. She graduated from Frontenac High School where she met Reg Costello whom she married in 1955. They had four children. She married Robert Blancho on New Year's Eve, 1986, who preceded her in death in 2013.
Pauline worked for many years as a sales associate at JC Penneys, managed televisions at Mt. Carmel Hospital and was an 'Avon Lady.' She enjoyed spending time with her family, and was traveling in San Francisco just days before her death. She lived her life to the fullest.
Pauline was a loving and dedicated wife, grandmother and great-grandmother.
She is survived by her four children: Trish, Mark (Neida), Mike (Sheila) and Paulette (Chris) Howard and adored her 8 Grandchildren and 8 Great-Grandchildren and loved spending time with them. She is also survived by six step-children and multiple step grand and great grandchildren.
Family will receive friends at 7:00-8:00pm Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at the Bath-Naylor Funeral Home in Pittsburg. Inurnment of cremains will be at a later date in the Highland Park Cemetery. Condolences can be sent to www.bathnaylor.com.
Published in Morning Sun on June 23, 2019