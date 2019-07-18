|
|
Pauline Hamilton passed away monday July 15th at 12:33 pm. Pauline is survived by her brother Timothy Adamson and sister Denise Adamson. She is also survived by her children Rebecca and Shawn Hamilton. Pauline was preceded in death by her three brothers; James, Leonard Jr., and Gary Adamson along with her parents and husband. Born in Ottumwa IA March 29, 1949 to Leonard and Dorthy Adamson, She was the first of six children. Pauline Married John Hamilton on November 30, 1973 in Lexington KY. They had two children, Rebecca and Shawn. Pauline loved to be with and talk to people. She worked as a homemaker and for SRS Kanworks until she lost her sight. She loved to praise God in song, dance, and intercession. A celebration of life will be held at 1234 N Rouse FLAG church on Saturday July 20th at 3pm. The service will be conducted by Pastor Anthony Navaratnam. Flowers, cards and donations can be sent to Shawn Hamilton at 508 Hobson PL Pittsburg KS 66762.
Published in Morning Sun on July 18, 2019