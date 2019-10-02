|
|
CHANUTE - Pearl Blancett, 94, of Chanute, KS passed away peacefully at Westgate skilled nursing facility, Joplin, MO on Thursday, September 12, 2019 following a long illness. Pearl was born February18, 1925 in Neosho County east of Chanute and was the oldest daughter of Nola Ruth Webb and Warren Hoyt Alford. She is survived by her four siblings; Warren Alford, Alfred Allison, Ronald Allison of Chanute and Barbara Allison Deane of Wichita.
Pearl was married to Thomas J. Blancett II, of Pittsburg, KS for 54 years who preceded her in
death. Thomas II, and Pearl were active members of the American Legion Post 170, VFW and
he was a successful local businessman, owner of Institutional Furnishing & Supply Co., Aroyln Heights senior care facility, Golden Venture, Inc., and a USMC WWII veteran, Iwo Jima
survivor. He also served as president of the Chanute School Board, USD 413.
Pearl is survived by her oldest son Thomas J. Blancett III, and daughter-in-law Donna Bowman
Blancett of Chesapeake, VA, and a second son, Rick M. Blancett of Carthage, MO. Pearl has
two Grandchildren, Thomas J. Blancett IV, of Flower Mound, TX and Christopher B. Blancett of
Yorktown, VA. She loved her adorable great granddaughters, Ava, Cora and Bria in TX and
Claire in VA.
A native of the Chanute area, Pearl graduated from Chanute High School and during WWII was
employed by Boeing Aircraft in Wichita where she contributed to the war effort. Following the
war she relocated back to Chanute where she met and married Robert L. Stevenson, who died in a railroad accident in 1947. Pearl remarried in 1950 and had a successful career with
Southwestern Bell Telephone Company where she was employed as a switchboard operator in
Chanute and later retired. She enjoyed family, friends, boating and camping at Grand Lake in
OK, campaigning for U.S. Senator Bob Dole, riding her horse Buckie in Chanute parades and
cheering her grandson, Thomas IV, at Pitt State football games. She will always be remembered
for her color coordinated attire, her chili recipe and spaghetti and meatball dinners. She was
kind, loving and always had a pleasant nature about her. Until her move to Carthage, MO, she
was a life-long member of the First Christian Church of Chanute.
Visitation will be on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 from 10-11 a.m. at the First Christian
Church in Chanute, KS. Funeral services will be at 11 am at the church. Burial will follow the
service at Memorial Park Cemetery in Chanute, KS. Online condolences may be left at:
www.countrysidefh.com. The family suggests memorials to be made to the First Christian
Church and may be left with or mailed to the funeral home. Arrangements have been entrusted to Countryside Funeral Home, 101 N. Highland, and Chanute, KS 66720.
Published in Morning Sun on Oct. 2, 2019