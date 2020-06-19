Penny K. Hodges
CENTERVIEW, MO- Penny K. Hodges, 59, of Centerview, Missouri, formerly of Pittsburg, KS passed away Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at her home.
She was born August 19, 1960 in Pittsburg, the daughter of Charles J. and Wanda Virginia (Pelican) Wilson. She graduated from Shawnee Mission Northwest High School.
On December 9, 1998, she was united in marriage to Robert Hodges in Warrensburg, Missouri. He preceded her in death in February 2012.
Mrs. Hodges worked for General Motors.
In her spare time, she enjoyed going to garage sales, flea markets, and working in her flower garden.
Survivors include a son, Briar Hodges of Centerview, Missouri; two daughters, Bobbie Hurt of Warrensburg, Missouri and Jesse Hurt of Centerview, Missouri; two brothers, John Wilson of Independence, Missouri and James Wilson of Kansas City, Kansas; and five grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her father, Charles J. Wilson and her mother, Wanda V. Demmick, and a brother, Charles Carson Wilson.
The family will receive friends from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM Saturday, June 20, 2020 at the Brenner Mortuary, Pittsburg, Kansas. Following the visitation, a graveside service will be held at 2:30 PM Saturday at the Crocker Cemetery southeast of Pittsburg. Friends may leave condolences online at www.brennermortuary.com. Arrangements are under the direction of the Brenner Mortuary, 114 E. 4th St., Pittsburg, KS.

Published in Morning Sun on Jun. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
