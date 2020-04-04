Home

POWERED BY

Derfelt Funeral Home - Galena
1116 Main
Galena, KS 66739
620-783-1371
Percy Turner III


1951 - 2020
Percy Turner III Obituary
FRANKLIN- Percy Turner III, age 68, passed away at 11:58 am, Wednesday, March 25,2020 at his home following an illness.
Mr Turner was born August 27, 1951 in Houston, TX. His parents were Percy Turner Jr and Beulah Mae (Small) Turner. He lived most of his life in Houston.
Percy was baptized at an early age at Mount Hebron Missionary Baptist Church Houston, Tx
He graduated from E.E. Worthing High School, Houston, TX with the class of 1971. He worked for a period of time at Houston Lighting & Power, and many years at Brown and Roof Construction Co. He last worked as a Caregiver in Franklin, KS.
He met and married Beverly A. Starnes (Turner) May 10, 1985. He was preceded in death by his father Percy Turner Jr., his wife Beverly A. Turner after 25 years of marriage, son Kendrick Ethel Turner from a previous marriage.
He was a faithful member of Flag Church in Pittsburgh, Kansas
Surviving is one son, Anthony Dewayne Breedlove, Houston; one daughter, Kimberly Kelley (Jerome), Houston; his mother, Beulah Turner, Houston; six grandchildren, Tracee Clayton, Mark Clayton II (Ashlee), Payor Breedlove, Tyler Breedlove, Autumn Breedlove and Ashton Breedlove; one great-granddaughter, Emerie Clayton; three brothers, Patrick Turner Sr.(Peggy), Pearland, TX, Claude Turner (Jackie), Houston, and Kennedy Turner (Kathleen),Fort Worth; two sisters, Linda Richardson (Jesse), Houston, and Brenda Mosley (Sidney), Houston; two uncles Rodney Turner, Houston, and Paul Turner, Houston; and 2 aunts, Mary Williams, California, and Paulette Dugar (Terry), Houston. And a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was entrusted to Derfelt Funeral Home, Galena, Kansas for cremation. No services are planned at this time.
Published in Morning Sun on Apr. 4, 2020
