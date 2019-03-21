|
|
GIRARD-Pete Marrone-husband, father, BBQ Master, life-of-the-party, and friend to all-died unexpectedly on Saturday while riding in the Land Run 100 bike race in Stillwater, Oklahoma. Pete was born in Girard, Kansas, on March 17, 1975. He was raised in Frontenac, Kansas and was known as Petey growing up. He excelled in football, having been selected All State and chosen for the Kansas Shrine Bowl in his senior year. Pete went on to play for the University of South Dakota and Southwest Baptist University.
It was his sophomore year at Southwest Baptist University where he met the love of his life and soul mate, Charity. They were married in 1997, and went on to have three beautiful daughters, Adeline, Sylvia and Gwen.
Pete was a real estate developer for the length of his career, and worked to create housing for those in need throughout the Midwest.
Pete is best known for his dedication to his family, coaching his girls in soccer, and challenging himself to master new interests and skills. One of Pete's proudest accomplishments was completing the MR 340 with Adeline as crew support, a role that inspired him to pursue the race himself. Pete completed the 340 mile kayak race in his first attempt successfully; an accomplishment very few can claim.
His loss will be felt at the Linden Fest Fourth of July celebration, the Indian Princess Campouts he headed annually, the Briarwood Carnival, Progressive Dinners, Round Hill cook outs, BBQ competitions throughout the city and by his Jacobs Well family and community. There are too many things to name that will not be the same without Pete at the grill.
He came alive when surrounded by the people he loved. Some of his favorite nights were spent sitting in his or a neighbors' drive, surrounded by his family and friends sharing his wry wit, stories, laughter and the occasional Miller Lite.
He found great joy in watching his daughters grow and explore their different passions. Pete was always by their sides, ready to encourage and foster their dreams, challenging them to never leave anything on the field.
He and Charity were each other's best friends. Their love withstood so many of life's circumstances, and they were stronger because of it. There were few men who adored their wives as much as Pete adored Charity. Only an extraordinary God would have the wisdom and sense of humor to put them together.
Pete loved his life and everyone in it. He had the heart of a servant and was always generous with his time and talents. No plans were too big or outrageous. It was go big or go home with Pete. He poured his heart into his family and we know that he will continue to look down on us and smile from heaven. He will go on living through his gift of
organ donation. Pete will be remembered at every gathering, and while he may have left us quickly, he will never leave our hearts. We will miss you dad, husband, friend.
Pete is survived by his wife of 21 years, Charity, daughters Adeline, Sylvia, Gwen and son, Nick Janzen also his brother Michael Marrone. Pete was preceded in death by his parent's and his brother Zach.
Pete will be remembered this Saturday, March 23rd at 10am at Jacob's Well Church, 1617 W 42nd St, Kansas City, Missouri, 64111, and there will be a "Pete Style-BBQ" following to celebrate one of the most light-filled and life-loving men we have ever known.
In lieu of flowers, friends of the Marrone family have set up a GoFundMe campaign to help provide support for Charity and their daughters.
Published in Morning Sun on Mar. 21, 2019