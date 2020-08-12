PITTSBURG- Petie Carroll, 86, of Homer, Alaska, formerly of Pittsburg, Kansas passed away on July 29, 2020 at her daughter Jenny's home.
Petie was born in Pittsburg on April 6, 1934 to Robert and May Mitchell. At a young age she was given the nickname Pete by her brother Mitch, who upon hearing of her recurrent shenanigans would say, "Oh, for Pete's sake!" Petie, who claimed to have cartwheeled around the block when bored and to have only self-fed ice cream as a child, completely embodied her namesake Pete. Ever after, she eschewed her given name, Marianne Virginia by introducing herself: "You know the saying, "Oh for Pete's sake? Well, I'm, Pete!"
She graduated from Pittsburg High School in 1952 and received her first degree from Pittsburg State Teacher's College in 1956. During that time, she spent a lot of time in the gym, enjoyed summer counseling at Wyonegonic Camp in Maine, was active in Alpha Sigma Alpha sorority, and relished performing trampoline halftime shows at
college basketball games.
After graduation, Petie taught Physical Education at Indian Hills Junior High in Prairie Village, KS, married Charles Carroll and raised two daughters in Kansas City, MO. She returned to Pittsburg State University in 1979 for a Masters in Special Education. This is when she discovered her true gift as a resource teacher at Pittsburg High and Southeast High Schools. As a teacher she played by her own rules, number one being that she loved each student as if he were her own child. In her unassuming, sincere way, she profoundly touched many young lives, eventually retiring in 1996. When asked what she would do in retirement she quipped, "I'll do as I damn well please!" to which her principle rejoined, "Haven't you always?!"
Petie lived life to the fullest. She indulged her passions and was willing to laugh at herself, optimistically adhering to the belief that everything happens for the best. She opened her home and heart to friends, students and family alike, offering support, enduring friendship, lodging and gourmet meals -- all with generous servings of her sharp wit. Despite her propensity to get lost, she enjoyed travel, relying heavily on her patron St. Anthony for help. (He'll be glad for the break!) She loved chocolate, cats and old-time New Orleans jazz. She was an avid card player,
particularly duplicate bridge, a game she played throughout her life and in which she attained Life Master. She was a member of the Pittsburg Presbyterian Church.
True to her sense of adventure and optimism, she carried these loves to Alaska in 2016 where she moved after nearly 80 years in her family home and created a shorter-lived but equally firm place in the Homer community. She never flew faster than her guardian angels could fly, and she leaves an indelible legacy of love and laughter with all those who knew her.
Survivors include her daughters Christa Reida of Prosper TX and Jennifer Carroll of Homer AK, their husbands Randy Reida and Paul Dungan, 5 grandchildren Will Reida and wife Emily of Lenexa, KS, Rose Reida of New Orleans, LA, Grace Reida and husband Jack Murphy of Louisville, KY, Ren and Elan Carroll of Homer and 1 great grandson, Nathan Reida. She was predeceased by her parents Ida May and Robert Mitchell, stepfather Frank German, siblings Dorothy Callan and John Mitchell, stepsiblings Willetta Webster and Don German.
The family is compiling a photo/video memorial in honor of Petie's life. Email Christa Reida (rcreida@gmail.com
) for a link. For those who wish to honor Petie with a contribution, the family suggests memorial donations to Alzheimer's Resource of Alaska (alzalaska.org
) or Hospice of Homer (hospiceofhomer.org
).