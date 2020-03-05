|
PITTSBURG- Philip P. Piccini, 67 of Pittsburg, Kansas passed away Monday, March 2nd.
Phil was born November 4th, 1952, in Franklin Ks, the son of Nick and Glenna Piccini.
Phil lived in Franklin for the majority of his life until moving to Pittsburg, Ks in 2007.
On January 27th, 1978 he was united in marriage to Linda Smith, "the love of his life".
Phil was a cherished maintenance worker for McDonalds for the last 21 years.
He enjoyed watching wrestling and enjoyed talking to everyone as he did not meet a stranger.
Most of all, he enjoyed all things to do with his grandchildren and being Grandpa & Popo.
Survivors include 3 children, Regana West of Cherryvale, Ks. Vanessa Ketcham and her
husband Casey, of Pittsburg. Bradley Piccini and his wife Susie of Overland Park, Ks.
3 sisters whom he enjoyed meeting with weekly, Nicky Regan, Genevieve Buche, and Donna
Walden. 7 grandchildren. Colby Piccini, Tayhler Plain, Kyra Ketcham, Isaac Plain, Lexi Ketcham, Drake Plain, and Whitney Fine. 1 great grandson. Aiden Murray. Several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and wife.
A Visitation will be held Thursday, March 5, 2020 from 5-7 PM at the Bath-Naylor Funeral
Home in Pittsburg.
Published in Morning Sun on Mar. 5, 2020