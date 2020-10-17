1/1
Phillip R. Hartong
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Phillip's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
GIRARD - Phillip R. Hartong, 59, of St. Petersburg, Florida, has died of natural causes and will be laid to rest in Girard, Kansas.
Phillip graduated from Erie High School in Erie, Kansas in 1979 and received a degree in welding from Pittsburg State University's Vocational Technical Institute in Pittsburg, Kansas in 1981. As owner of Unique Welding and Repair, Inc. of Pinellas Park, Florida, Phillip was respected for being a hardworking and dependable businessman. Phillip loved the outdoors, especially fishing in the Gulf of Mexico. He was a man of few words, but always quick to give a grin and deep chuckle.
He is survived by his mother, Carole Hartong of Frontenac, Kansas; siblings Mark Hartong, Judith Raynor and Monica Murnan; seven nieces and nephews, ten great-nieces and-nephews, many cousins, aunts, and an uncle.
He was preceded in death by his father, Charles Hartong, uncle, Michael Hamisak, and nephew, Nicholas Raynor.
A private service will be held for family in Girard, KS. In lieu of flowers, donations in Phillip's name can be sent to The Family Resource Center: 1600 N. Walnut, Pittsburg, KS 66762. Friends may leave condolences online at www.brennermortuary.com.
Funeral arrangements by Anderson-McQueen Funeral Home, St. Petersburg, Florida and Brenner Mortuary, 114 E. 4th St., Pittsburg.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Sun on Oct. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Anderson-McQueen Funeral Home
2201 Dr. MLK St. North
St. Petersburg, FL 33704
(727) 822-2059
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Anderson-McQueen Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved