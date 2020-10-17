GIRARD - Phillip R. Hartong, 59, of St. Petersburg, Florida, has died of natural causes and will be laid to rest in Girard, Kansas.
Phillip graduated from Erie High School in Erie, Kansas in 1979 and received a degree in welding from Pittsburg State University's Vocational Technical Institute in Pittsburg, Kansas in 1981. As owner of Unique Welding and Repair, Inc. of Pinellas Park, Florida, Phillip was respected for being a hardworking and dependable businessman. Phillip loved the outdoors, especially fishing in the Gulf of Mexico. He was a man of few words, but always quick to give a grin and deep chuckle.
He is survived by his mother, Carole Hartong of Frontenac, Kansas; siblings Mark Hartong, Judith Raynor and Monica Murnan; seven nieces and nephews, ten great-nieces and-nephews, many cousins, aunts, and an uncle.
He was preceded in death by his father, Charles Hartong, uncle, Michael Hamisak, and nephew, Nicholas Raynor.
A private service will be held for family in Girard, KS. In lieu of flowers, donations in Phillip's name can be sent to The Family Resource Center: 1600 N. Walnut, Pittsburg, KS 66762. Friends may leave condolences online at www.brennermortuary.com.
Funeral arrangements by Anderson-McQueen Funeral Home, St. Petersburg, Florida and Brenner Mortuary, 114 E. 4th St., Pittsburg.