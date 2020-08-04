1/1
Phyllis Jean Owen
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Phyllis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
PITTSBURG- Phyllis Jean Owen, 92, of Pittsburg, passed away Friday, July 31, 2020.
She was born May 21 1928 at Liberal, Missouri, the daughter of Arnold and Pansy (Thomas) Meeks.
She spent most of life in Pittsburg. She was a waitress for many years at Otto's Café. She was married over 60 years to Robert Owen before his death. She loved quilting and reading. She enjoyed the company of her friends. She had other hobbies such as gardening, cooking and baking.
Phyllis is survived by her granddaughter, Michelle Shawger Fowler and husband Tom. She is preceded in death by her husband Robert Owen; daughter Sandy Sue Shawger; her son-in-law Rex Shawger Sr.; granddaughter Rene Shawger Kristjansson; grandson, Rex Shawger Jr. She is also survived by her great grandchildren, Kristjan Kristjansson, Cameron Kristjansson and wife Hali, Sandy Kristjansson Lewis and husband Brian, and Cassandra Fowler. She will be remembered for her love of her many friends and family.
A Graveside Service will be held at 2:30 AM Wednesday, August 5, 2020, at the Garden of Memories Cemetery with Reverend Jim Sukraw officiating. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the graveside at the Brenner Mortuary. The family suggests memorials be given to the Angels Among Us. Friends may leave condolences online at www.brennermortuary.com. Arrangements are under the direction of the Brenner Mortuary, 114 E. 4th St. Pittsburg, KS.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Sun on Aug. 4, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved