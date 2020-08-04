PITTSBURG- Phyllis Jean Owen, 92, of Pittsburg, passed away Friday, July 31, 2020.
She was born May 21 1928 at Liberal, Missouri, the daughter of Arnold and Pansy (Thomas) Meeks.
She spent most of life in Pittsburg. She was a waitress for many years at Otto's Café. She was married over 60 years to Robert Owen before his death. She loved quilting and reading. She enjoyed the company of her friends. She had other hobbies such as gardening, cooking and baking.
Phyllis is survived by her granddaughter, Michelle Shawger Fowler and husband Tom. She is preceded in death by her husband Robert Owen; daughter Sandy Sue Shawger; her son-in-law Rex Shawger Sr.; granddaughter Rene Shawger Kristjansson; grandson, Rex Shawger Jr. She is also survived by her great grandchildren, Kristjan Kristjansson, Cameron Kristjansson and wife Hali, Sandy Kristjansson Lewis and husband Brian, and Cassandra Fowler. She will be remembered for her love of her many friends and family.
A Graveside Service will be held at 2:30 AM Wednesday, August 5, 2020, at the Garden of Memories Cemetery with Reverend Jim Sukraw officiating. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the graveside at the Brenner Mortuary. The family suggests memorials be given to the Angels Among Us. Friends may leave condolences online at www.brennermortuary.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Brenner Mortuary, 114 E. 4th St. Pittsburg, KS.