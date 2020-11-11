Phyllis Marie Dale
Pittsburg - Phyllis Marie Dale, 92, of Pittsburg, peacefully passed away at 5:50 p.m., on Tuesday, November 10, 2020, at the Oakview Estates.
She was born June 29, 1928, to Frank and Frances (Martin) Robinson. She grew up on the Robinson acreage at Bellevue, NE.
On June 21, 1947, she was united in marriage to Dwight W. Dale at Bellevue, NE. Together they shared 59 years living in Colorado and Arizona. He preceded her in death on August 3, 2006.
Mrs. Dale worked as a secretary for the District 11 of Colorado Springs, CO before her retirement.
She was of the Methodist Faith. Mrs. Dale was an avid traveler having traveled to Europe many times.
She is survived by two daughters, Kaye Walker (Ron) of Pittsburg, KS, and Karen Hart (Robert) of Colorado Springs, CO, four grandchildren, Kaycee Medina of Colorado Springs, CO, Katie George (Andrew) of Overland Park, KS, Robin Truax (Merlin) of Cheyenne, WY, and Garret Walker (Jennifer) of Lawrence, KS, nine great-grandchildren, and four great great-grandchildren.
A private burial will take place at a later date at Colorado Springs, CO. Friends may leave condolences online at www.brennermortuary.com
. Arrangements are under the direction of the Brenner Mortuary.