PITTSBURG - Ramona L. (Gabern) Fitzgerald, 58, Pittsburg, KS, passed on Friday, October 25, 2019 at Freeman Hospital after a long illness.
Ramona was born on March 2, 1961 to Raymond and Dulcie (Turben) Lowe in Bethesda, Maryland. She worked for many years in nursing facilities and through home health agencies, most recently for Medicalodge, before she became disabled. She was married to Rick Gabern, Scammon, for many years. He preceded her in death. She had two children, Beth Gabern (Chris Summit), of the home, and Ricky Gabern, Scammon, as well as a bonus son, Jesse Gabern, Cherokee, and four grandsons Kaleb, Zayne, and Jaxson Gabern and Deklyn Summit. She had many names in her life, including Shortcake, but her favorite was Nana. Her grandson and bumblebee, Deklyn Summit, was the light of her life.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her ex-husband, three sisters, Ruth Lowe, Patricia Lowe, and Dulcie Kinder, and one brother, Raymond Lowe, and sister-in-law, Brenda Hale. She is survived by her children and grandchildren as well as her sister Sharon King, Amarillo, TX, Mark Lowe, Amarillo, TX, and Charles Lowe, Phoenix, AZ, sisters-in-law Sandra Jameson, Cherokee, and Tonia (Chuck) Turner, Scammon, mother-in-law Vernetta Gabern, Scammon, friend Lisa Rehm, Weir, as well as many nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life dinner will take place at the Homer Cole Center, 3003 N. Joplin Street, Pittsburg, on Friday, November 1, 2019 from 5 to 7 pm. Arrangements are under the direction of the Bath-Naylor Funeral Home in Pittsburg, Kansas.
Published in Morning Sun on Oct. 31, 2019