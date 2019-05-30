|
GIRARD-Raymond C. Feugate, 81, of Girard, died Monday, May 27, 2019 at his residence.
He was born April 27, 1938 in Pittsburg, Kansas, a son of Jesse and Elizabeth (Gates) Feugate. He grew up and attended schools in Pittsburg.
He married Evelyn Horton on March 20, 1958 at Miami, Oklahoma. She preceded him in death on June 24, 2010.
He owned and operated Pop's Bar in Girard from 1982 until 1985.
Raymond was a member of the Chief Black Dog Muzzle Loaders Club in Oswego, Kansas.
Survivors are his sons, Tom Feugate, and his wife, Melinda, of Summerdale, Alabama, John Feugate, and his companion, Jill McClintick, of Parsons, Kansas, and Frank Feugate of Winfield, Kansas; his daughters, Beth Harris, and her husband, Bobby, of Prosperity, South Carolina and Colletta Sport, and her husband, Cletus, of Wheatland, Missouri; 13 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.
Raymond was preceded in death by his parents and his sons, Jerry and Jeffrey Feugate.
Graveside services will be at 10:00 a.m., Saturday at the Farlington Cemetery with Pastor Rick Prideaux officiating.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m., Friday at the Smith-Carson-Wall Funeral Home in Girard where friends may call after 2:00 p.m., Friday.
Condolences may be sent to www.wallfuneralservices.com
Published in Morning Sun on May 30, 2019