Forbes-Hoffman Funeral Home
405 Main Street
Parsons, KS 67357
620-421-9000
Raymond D. Smith

Raymond D. Smith Obituary
Raymond D. Smith, 82, of rural McCune passed away at 4:40 p.m., Thursday, November 7, 2019 at Mercy Hospital in Joplin, Missouri.

Raymond Dale Smith was born on July 6, 1937, to Vernal O. and Ruth M. (Westervelt) Smith in Columbus, Kansas. As a young boy, he grew up and attended school in the Sherman area and graduated from West Mineral High School.

After graduating from high school, Raymond began farming and farmed in the McCune area his entire life. He was a member of the Sherman City Baptist Church. His greatest joy came from spending time with his family. Raymond also enjoyed gardening, fishing, woodworking and raising cattle.

On October 21, 1956, Raymond married Betty J. Nutt in Sherman, Kansas. She survives of the home.

Survivors include:

His wife – Betty J. (Nutt) Smith of the home

Two sons – Pat Smith and his wife, Marcia of Oswego, Kansas

Ron Smith and his wife, Theresa, of Oswego, Kansas

One daughter – Chris Dingman and her husband, Ryan, of Frontenac, Kansas

One daughter-in-law – Cindy Smith of Oswego, Kansas

Eleven grandchildren

Eleven great-grandchildren

He was preceded in death by his parents; one son, Rodger Smith, on November 12, 2017, and one brother, Leon Blake.

The funeral service will be at 10:00 a.m., Monday, November 11, 2019, at the Forbes-Hoffman Funeral Home in Parsons. Burial will follow at the Sherman Cemetery. The family will receive friends 6 – 7:00 p.m., Sunday at the funeral home.

Memorials are suggested to . These may be left at or mailed to Forbes-Hoffman Funeral Home, P.O. Box 374, Parsons, KS 67357.

Online condolences may be left at www.forbeshoffman.com.
Published in Morning Sun on Nov. 9, 2019
