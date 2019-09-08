|
|
FRONTENAC - Raymond Ebbs, 77 of Frontenac, died Wednesday September 5, 2019. He was born February 11, 1942 in Pittsburg, KS the son of Lawrence and Dorothy Ebbs. He was a lifetime resident of the Frontenac area. He attended St Mary's Colgan and was a 1960 graduate of St Mary's Colgan High School.
He worked for 35 years for Boilermakers local 83. Raymond was of the Catholic Faith.
Survivors include; a daughter Cheryl Edge and husband Harley of Carl Junction, MO; a son
Michael Ebbs of Pittsburg; granddaughter/daughter Railyn Fleming and husband Jeremiah of
Gardner, KS; Grandchildren Madison, Morgan, Emily, Damian and Jaxson Ebbs,
Ryan, Jason and Justin Edge; 5 Great-grandchildren Miah Rai and Deklan Fleming, Joshua,
Marlie, and Renly Edge.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Connie Ebbs, his parents; a son Jeffrey Lawrence Ebbs, a Granddaughter Brooklynn Belle Ebbs, a grandson Joshua Edge and a brother Larry Ebbs.
Memorial services will be 10 am on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at the Bath-Naylor Funeral Home in Pittsburg, KS. Inurnment will be at a later date in the Crocker Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. on Tuesday September 10, 2019 at the Bath-Naylor Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to the in St. Louis,
MO. Memorials may be brought by or mailed to the Bath-Naylor Funeral Home 522 S.
Broadway Pittsburg, KS 66762. Condolences may be left at our website www.bathnaylor.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Bath-Naylor Funeral Home.
Published in Morning Sun on Sept. 8, 2019