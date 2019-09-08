Home

POWERED BY

Services
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Bath-Naylor Funeral Home
522 S. Broadway
Pittsburg, KS
View Map
Send Flowers
Memorial service
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
Bath-Naylor Funeral Home
522 S. Broadway
Pittsburg, KS
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Raymond Ebbs
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Raymond Ebbs


1942 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Raymond Ebbs Obituary
FRONTENAC - Raymond Ebbs, 77 of Frontenac, died Wednesday September 5, 2019. He was born February 11, 1942 in Pittsburg, KS the son of Lawrence and Dorothy Ebbs. He was a lifetime resident of the Frontenac area. He attended St Mary's Colgan and was a 1960 graduate of St Mary's Colgan High School.
He worked for 35 years for Boilermakers local 83. Raymond was of the Catholic Faith.
Survivors include; a daughter Cheryl Edge and husband Harley of Carl Junction, MO; a son
Michael Ebbs of Pittsburg; granddaughter/daughter Railyn Fleming and husband Jeremiah of
Gardner, KS; Grandchildren Madison, Morgan, Emily, Damian and Jaxson Ebbs,
Ryan, Jason and Justin Edge; 5 Great-grandchildren Miah Rai and Deklan Fleming, Joshua,
Marlie, and Renly Edge.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Connie Ebbs, his parents; a son Jeffrey Lawrence Ebbs, a Granddaughter Brooklynn Belle Ebbs, a grandson Joshua Edge and a brother Larry Ebbs.
Memorial services will be 10 am on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at the Bath-Naylor Funeral Home in Pittsburg, KS. Inurnment will be at a later date in the Crocker Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. on Tuesday September 10, 2019 at the Bath-Naylor Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to the in St. Louis,
MO. Memorials may be brought by or mailed to the Bath-Naylor Funeral Home 522 S.
Broadway Pittsburg, KS 66762. Condolences may be left at our website www.bathnaylor.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Bath-Naylor Funeral Home.
Published in Morning Sun on Sept. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Raymond's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.