HEPLER-Raymond Grant Atkins, 91, of Hepler, died at 5:00 P.M., Saturday, June 8, 2019 at the Medicalodge Nursing Home in Girard.
He was born October 30, 1927 at Richards, MO, a son of Homer Vance and Millie Bernadine (Finney) Atkins. He was raised in Hepler and attended school there. Upon completing high school in 1945, he enlisted in the Unites States Army. He served twenty-two years in the Army, having assignments in various countries. He retired in 1967 and moved to Romeoville, IL, where he was employed at the Texaco Oil Refinery. He returned to Hepler in 1975 and began working at G & E Lumber and Construction. He later owned operated Ray's DX (a service station) from 1978-1979. He later worked at Delange Seed until 1985 when he began working part-time at Harris Ammonia at Helper.
On June 3, 1961 he was united in marriage to Donna M. Smith at Joliet, IL. She preceded him in death on January 10, 2016.
He attended the Hepler United Methodist Church. He loved to fish.
Survivors include:
Two sons – Michael Atkins, and family, Bronson, KS
Ryan Grillo, and family, Athens, TN
Three daughters – Christine Kennedy, and family, Hepler, KS
Denise Kirby, and family, Hepler, KS
Mellissa Atkins, and family, Athens, TN
He was preceded in death by his parents; one sister – Millie Jean Curless; one son – Edward Atkins; One grandson – Derrick Grillo; one great-granddaughter – Cadence Atkins; and a son in-law – Ron Kirby.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M., Saturday, June 15, 2019 at the Smith-Carson-Wall Funeral Home with Pastor Rick Prideaux officiating. Burial will be in the Hepler Cemetery with Military Honors given by the George C. Brown Post No. 26, American Legion, Girard, KS. The family will receive friends from 6:00 until 8:00 Friday evening at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to The Big Flag and may be left at or mailed to the funeral home, P.O. Box 258, Girard, KS 66743. Online condolences may be left at www.wallfuneralservices.com.
Published in Morning Sun on June 11, 2019