|
|
PITTSBURG- Raymond Lawrence Luthi, age 93, passed away March 1, 2020 after a sudden illness at Via Christi Hospital, Pittsburg KS. He was born November 9, 1926 to William and Minnie (Schlupp) Luthi in Stevens County, Minnesota.
Raymond attended Country School Dist. #16 through the 8th grade. He repented and was baptized in the Apostolic Christian Church in 1950 in Morris Minnesota. In later years he was a member of the Apostolic Christian Faith Church.
In 1952 Raymond was drafted into the army during the Korean War. He served as an army medic transport until discharged in 1954. He was united in marriage to Marilyn Wulf on May 1, 1955 in Lester IA. They farmed in Minnesota until they moved their family to Jasper, Missouri in 1977 where he continued farming. Marilyn passed away June 3, 1994.
On April 21, 1996 he married Violet Knobloch in Lester, IA, who passed away January 18, 2020. He resided at Comfort Care Homes in Pittsburg, KS.
Raymond is survived by six sons, Lawrence (Becky) of Liberal, MO, Calvin (Jodi) of Lamar, MO, William (Kristine) of Silverton, OR, Troy (Vannessa) of Versailles, KY, Darwin (Susan) of Ottawa, KS, Leon (Teresa) Jasper, MO, four daughters Loretta (Rick) Moser of Larchwood, IA, Vera (Rex) Frieden of Lamar, MO, Kristine (Michael) Huber of Jasper, MO, Karla Rutledge of Jasper, MO, 54 grandchildren and 28 great-grandchildren. One brother, Reuben (Chrystol) Luthi of Washington, IL, two sisters, Wilma (Clyde) Kuntz of Gridley, IL, and Lillian (Howard) Mogler of Alvord, IA, sisters-in-lawDella Luthi, Alice Wulf, Jean Knobloch, Vera Knobloch and Phyllis Knobloch. And many nieces and nephews. Raymond was preceded in death by his parents, step-mother Lillie Luthi, two wives, daughter Valorie Luthi, daughter-in-law Sandra Luthi, a great granddaughter Lillie McManis, three brothers, Albert, Harold and Donald, and a sister Violet Wulf.
Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m., Thursday, March 5, 2020 at Apostolic Christian Faith Church, Pittsburg, KS. The family will receive friends from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at Weng Funeral Chapel, Jasper MO. and from 9:00 a.m. till service time at Apostolic Christian Faith Church. Burial will follow at Apostolic Cemetery, Lamar, MO.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Comfort Care Homes or Harry Hynes Memorial Hospice both of Pittsburg, KS.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of Weng Funeral Chapel. Online condolences can be made at Weng Funeral Chapel.com.
Published in Morning Sun on Mar. 4, 2020