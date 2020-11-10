1/1
Rebecca Ann "Becky" (Martin) Medved
1957 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rebecca's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rebecca "Becky" Ann (nee Martin) Medved
With profound sadness we announce the passing of Becky Medved, a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, aunt, and friend. She died on October 29, 2020 in Overland Park KS surrounded by family after her final but brief battle with cancer.
Becky was born January 31, 1957 in Pittsburg, KS to Leo James and Anna Marie Martin. She grew up on a farm in Cherokee, KS with her 3 siblings and was passionate about the cattle she raised and 4-H.
While studying at Pittsburg State University she met her future husband Richard. Becky and Rich lived and traveled throughout Europe and the United States during Rich's military service and she loved keeping in touched with her lifelong friends she met along the way. Rich and Becky raised their 4 children in Olathe, KS and are members of Prince of Peace Catholic Church. She was a loving and caring mother for her children and raised them without fear through Rich's military deployments to Desert Storm and later during Operation Iraqi Freedom. She fought and won 2 prior battles with cancer while working tirelessly and devoting herself to her family and all those around her. Becky enjoyed gathering for family dinners, traveling, gardening, watching the KC Chiefs, and spoiling her grandchildren.
Becky was passionate about her work supporting military service members as the Director for Resource Management in Member Services, Veterans Health Administration in Topeka, KS and prior to that at the Defense Financial and Accounting Services in Kansas City.
Becky's life will be forever cherished by her surviving family and friends including her husband of nearly 36 years Richard Medved of Olathe KS, her four children Carolyn Garcia and husband Nick of Saint Charles MO, Eric Medved and wife Shaday of Shawnee KS, Chris Medved and wife Chelsea of Olathe KS, Lauren Livick and husband Nick of Olathe KS, sister Gina Peak (Darrell) of Scammon KS, brother Jeff Martin (Betty) of Scammon KS, her beloved grandchildren Parker, Charlotte, Liam, Adalyn, Lincoln, Lawson, and Jaxson, with baby Charles and baby girl Medved on the way, along with many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents Leo and Anna Marie Martin, and brother Gregg Martin.
She will be remembered for her work ethic, kindness, and love of family.
A funeral mass will be held at Prince of Peace Catholic Church, 16000 W. 143rd St., Olathe, KS on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at 11:00 am. Visitation will be held in the church at 10:00 am. Application for burial at Arlington National Cemetery has been submitted and details regarding final burial will be announced at a later time. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Sun from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
14
Visitation
10:00 AM
Prince of Peace Catholic Church
Send Flowers
NOV
14
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
Prince of Peace Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
SKRADSKI FUNERAL HOME - KANSAS CITY
340 N 6TH ST
Kansas City, KS 66101-3350
(913) 371-1404
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by SKRADSKI FUNERAL HOME - KANSAS CITY

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

4 entries
November 10, 2020
Becky was so gentle and kind to all. My condolences and prayers to the Medved family. Praying the Lord God provide you peace and comfort.
Lana Blankenship
Coworker
November 9, 2020
I felt like I knew Becky through Bill Simmons and I will always know her as Becky with the Good hair. My condolences to the family. Much love and prayers. Kj
Karen James
Friend
November 9, 2020
To the Medved family, may my prayers and condolences bring you comfort and ease the pain of this loss. Only God can know what you are feeling in your heart now, and only He can restore your spirit. May our Lord bless and comfort you and your family during this time of grief. Please accept our sincere condolences. I am so glad to have called her my friend.
Dionne Dent-Lockett
Friend
November 8, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
Plant Memorial Trees
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Tamara Medved
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved