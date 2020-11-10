Rebecca "Becky" Ann (nee Martin) Medved
With profound sadness we announce the passing of Becky Medved, a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, aunt, and friend. She died on October 29, 2020 in Overland Park KS surrounded by family after her final but brief battle with cancer.
Becky was born January 31, 1957 in Pittsburg, KS to Leo James and Anna Marie Martin. She grew up on a farm in Cherokee, KS with her 3 siblings and was passionate about the cattle she raised and 4-H.
While studying at Pittsburg State University she met her future husband Richard. Becky and Rich lived and traveled throughout Europe and the United States during Rich's military service and she loved keeping in touched with her lifelong friends she met along the way. Rich and Becky raised their 4 children in Olathe, KS and are members of Prince of Peace Catholic Church. She was a loving and caring mother for her children and raised them without fear through Rich's military deployments to Desert Storm and later during Operation Iraqi Freedom. She fought and won 2 prior battles with cancer while working tirelessly and devoting herself to her family and all those around her. Becky enjoyed gathering for family dinners, traveling, gardening, watching the KC Chiefs, and spoiling her grandchildren.
Becky was passionate about her work supporting military service members as the Director for Resource Management in Member Services, Veterans Health Administration in Topeka, KS and prior to that at the Defense Financial and Accounting Services in Kansas City.
Becky's life will be forever cherished by her surviving family and friends including her husband of nearly 36 years Richard Medved of Olathe KS, her four children Carolyn Garcia and husband Nick of Saint Charles MO, Eric Medved and wife Shaday of Shawnee KS, Chris Medved and wife Chelsea of Olathe KS, Lauren Livick and husband Nick of Olathe KS, sister Gina Peak (Darrell) of Scammon KS, brother Jeff Martin (Betty) of Scammon KS, her beloved grandchildren Parker, Charlotte, Liam, Adalyn, Lincoln, Lawson, and Jaxson, with baby Charles and baby girl Medved on the way, along with many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents Leo and Anna Marie Martin, and brother Gregg Martin.
She will be remembered for her work ethic, kindness, and love of family.
A funeral mass will be held at Prince of Peace Catholic Church, 16000 W. 143rd St., Olathe, KS on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at 11:00 am. Visitation will be held in the church at 10:00 am. Application for burial at Arlington National Cemetery has been submitted and details regarding final burial will be announced at a later time. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society
.