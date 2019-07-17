|
|
PITTSBURG-Regina "Jean" Simoncic, 79, of Pittsburg, Kansas died at 9:01 A.M.
Sunday, July 14, 2019 at Freeman Hospital at Joplin, Missouri.
Regina was born October 6, 1939 at Walnut, Kansas the daughter of
Clarence and Alice Hosey Vitt. Jean was a dedicated and loving Wife, Mother, and
Grandmother who enjoyed being with family and watching her children and grandchildren
playing sports and other activities. She delivered Meals on Wheels for 35 years, volunteered for
many community activities, was an avid reader, enjoyed cooking for her family, liked to be
outdoors, and loved KU basketball. She was raised in Walnut and graduated from St. Patrick's
Catholic High School. She later attended Pittsburg State University. She married Anthony
"Bud" Simoncic on September 1, 1962 at the St. Patrick Catholic Church. Mr. Simoncic
survives at the home. She was a member of the Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church and also
attended Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Frontenac. Survivors include her husband Bud of the
home, her children, Sheila Simoncic and Mike of Pittsburg, Bryan Simoncic and his wife Amy of
Smithville, Missouri, Steve Simoncic and his wife Amy of Sedalia, Missouri, and Kelly Macha
and her husband Bob of Iola, Kansas, her grandchildren, Jamie (Brandon) Seiwert, Kellen and
Cody Simoncic, Cole, Jayce, and Kyler Simoncic, Kaden and Toni Macha, her great
grandchildren, Brayden, Presley, and Paxton, two brothers, Charles (Marsha) Vitt of Topeka and
Kenneth (Samantha) Vitt of Lebo, and two sisters, Clarice (Don) Davied of Greenbush, Kansas
and Marie Rita (Paul) Davied of Tulsa, Oklahoma. She was preceded in death by her parents, a
brother, Leonard Vitt, and a granddaughter, Bryanna Simoncic.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 A.M. Friday, July 19, 2019 at
the St. Joseph Catholic Church at Arma, Kansas with Father Floyd McKinney and Father Robert
McElwee as the celebrants. Burial will be at the Pittsburg Garden of Memories Cemetery.
Rosary will be said at 6 P.M. Thursday at the Bedene Funeral Home at Arma, Kansas and the
family will receive friends following the rosary until 7 P.M. The family suggests memorials to
Angels Among Us. Donations may be sent to or left at the Bedene Funeral Home, 517 E.
Washington, Box 621, Arma, Kansas 66712.
Published in Morning Sun on July 17, 2019