Rene’ Rimel Verdugo


1949 - 2020
Rene’ Rimel Verdugo Obituary
LENEXA, KS- Rene' Rimel Verdugo. Feb. 14, 1949 – April 3, 2020. We lost someone very special to us today. We will miss her love for gardening, decorating for every holiday and season, her love of crafts, home cooked meals, her appreciation for the girls teachers, and so much more.
We'll miss her love for Sydney and Lyla most of all. She lived for these two (and Jamie) and we will cherish all the memories of the times we had with her.
Rene' was born in Wichita, KS to Faye Letterman and Troy Rimel. She attended Pittsburg State University and taught in the local school system for over 30 years.
Survivors include her husband, Terry of the home, son Jamie (Jennifer) of Lenexa, KS., step-daughter, Kristie (Curtiss) Crossland, Joplin, MO., step-son, Kevin (Jennifer) Verdugo, Byran, TX, two granddaughters, Lyla and Sydney Cinotto, step grandsons, Kaleb, Jackson and Kollin.
Rene' has been cremated under the care of the Porter Funeral Home, 8535 Monrovia, Lenexa, KS 66215. A Memorial service will be held later this summer in Pittsburg, KS. Memorial Donations may be given to the S.E.K. Humane Society, 485 East 560th Ave., Pittsburg, KS 66762. Online condolences @ porterfuneralhome.com
Published in Morning Sun on Apr. 10, 2020
