Renola A. Schountz

Renola A. Schountz Obituary
PITTSBURG - Renola A. Schountz, 89, of Pittsburg, passed away at 8:50 a.m., Sunday, October 6, 2019, at her residence.
A service for Mrs. Schountz is set for 10:00 a.m., Thursday, October 10, 2019, at the Brenner Mortuary, Pittsburg. Burial will follow in the Highland Park Cemetery, Pittsburg. The family suggests memorials to the Our Lady of Lourdes Memorial Fund. These may be left at or mailed to the Brenner Mortuary, 114 E. 4th St, Pittsburg, KS 66762. Friends may leave condolences online at www.brennermortuary.com. Arrangements are under the direction of the Brenner Mortuary.
Published in Morning Sun on Oct. 8, 2019
