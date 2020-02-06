Home

Smith-Carson Wall Funeral Home
518 W. St John
Girard, KS 66743
(620) 724-4145
Richard F. Bloomcamp

Richard F. Bloomcamp Obituary
PITTSBURG - Richard F. Bloomcamp, 78, of Pittsburg, formerly of Brazilton, died at 8:10 a.m., Tuesday, February 4, 2020, in the Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Pittsburg.
Memorial services for Richard will be at 10:00 a.m., Friday, February 7, 2020 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Girard with Pastor Mark Wenzelburger officiating.
Memorials are suggested to Trinity Lutheran Church and these may be left at the church or the Smith-Carson-Wall Funeral Home, 518 W St. John, Box 258, Girard, 66743.
Condolences may be sent to www.wallfuneralservices .com
Published in Morning Sun on Feb. 6, 2020
