|
|
Richard (Dick) L. Henry, 86, of Pittsburg, passed away at 3:20 a.m., Saturday, August 24, 2019, at the Freeman West Hospital, Joplin, MO.
He was born July 6, 1933, at Grover, CO, the son of Arvel C. and Iva (Hampton) Henry.
Mr. Henry served in the United States Army.
On November 10, 1990, he was united in marriage to Sara Ellen Noscroy at Pittsburg, KS. She survives of the home.
Mr. Henry was a Fire Fighter for the city of Pittsburg for 33 ½ years before his retirement in 1986. After retirement he worked part time for the SEK Humane Society and the SEK Recycling Center.
Membership was held in the First United Methodist Church, Pittsburg.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by one son, Gerald Henry, three daughters, Cynthia Raccio, Angela Chappell (Darrel) and Julie Kissel, one granddaughter, Amy and four grandsons, Gabriel, Derek, Justin and Taylor.
He is preceded in death by his parents.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, August 30, 2019, at the First United Methodist Church, Pittsburg, with the Reverend Mark Chambers conducting the service. Private family burial will take place at a later time at the Girard City Cemetery. The family will receive friends prior to the service on Friday, at 10:00 a.m., at the church. The family suggests memorials be given to the First United Methodist Church. These may be left at or mailed to the Brenner Mortuary, 114 East 4th St., Pittsburg, KS 66762. Friends may leave condolences online at www.brennermortuary.com. Arrangements are under the direction of the Brenner Mortuary, Pittsburg, KS.
Published in Morning Sun on Aug. 27, 2019