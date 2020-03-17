|
|
CHEROKEE, KS – Richard R. Westervelt, 62, of rural Cherokee, KS, died Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Via Christi Hospital in Pittsburg, KS.
He was born December 15, 1957 in Columbus, KS the son of Robert Ray and Shirley Reynolds
Westervelt. He had been a resident of rural Cherokee his entire life.
He was a graduate of Southeast High School with the class of 1975.
He married Sandra Ross on January 25, 1975 at the Baptist Church in Weir, KS. She survives at the home at rural Cherokee.
Mr. Westervelt was a farmer and had also been a truck driver for Heckert Construction in Pittsburg, KS until ill health forced his retirement.
Survivors include his wife Sandra of the home, one son Jason Richard Westervelt and his wife Tina of rural Cherokee, one daughter Jenelle Kay Myers and her husband David of Cherokee, one sister Lisa Blake of Hillsdale, KS, five grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother Todd Westervelt.
Mr. Westervelt will be cremated and celebration of life services will be held at a later date. A memorial has been established to the family to help with final expenses in care of Sandra Westervelt.
Arrangements are by the Bath-Naylor Funeral Home, 522 S. Broadway in Pittsburg, KS. Condolences
may be left at our web site www.bathnaylor.com.
Published in Morning Sun on Mar. 17, 2020