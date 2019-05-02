Home

Rita Ann Tierney Obituary
Pittsburg, KS – Rita Ann Tierney, 74, of Pittsburg, passed away April 30, 2019 at Landmark
Hospital in Joplin, Missouri.
She was born February 7, 1945 in Girard, Kansas, the daughter of John and Leona (Trainor)
Hallacy.
Rita was a graduate from St. Paul high school and attended cosmetology school at Fort Scott
Community College.
She was a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Pittsburg.
Rita worked as a CNA at Sunset Manor for 20 years. She was a very kind, thoughtful person who always put others before herself. She loved spending time with her grandkids and weekend trips with her sisters.
Survivors include son; Mike (Laura) Tierney of Frontenac, KS, daughter; Angela Tierney of
Pittsburg, KS, 4 brothers; Gene Hallacy, Bob (Edna) Hallacy, Herb Hallacy of Girard, KS, Bill
(Sandy) Hallacy of Shell Knob, MO, 5 sisters; Mary K.(Richard) Mason of Girard, KS, Joan
(Bud) Scales of Girard, KS, Dorothy Murphy of Pittsburg, KS, Virgina (Brent) Cronister of
Augusta, KS, Leona "Lou" (John) Clarke of Wichita, KS, 4 grandchildren; Dillon Tierney,
Devon Franklin, Tank Aaron Jones and Lucas Tierney.
She was preceded in death by parents, 5 brothers; Jack Hallacy, Pat Hallacy, Jerry Hallacy,
Dwayne Hallacy, Hubert Hallacy and brother -in-law; Bob Murphy.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 am, Friday, May 3, 2019 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic
Church in Pittsburg with Father Jorge Lopez as celebrant. Burial will follow in Girard City
Cemetery. Parish rosary will be recited at 6 pm Thursday, May 2, 2019 at the Friskel Funeral
Home in Frontenac. Family will receive friends following the rosary until 8 pm. Condolences
may be left at www.bathnaylor.com.
Services by the Friskel Funeral Home of Frontenac.
Published in Morning Sun on May 2, 2019
