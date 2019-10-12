|
PITTSBURG - Robert Alan Bettega, 63, of Pittsburg, passed away at 10:23 p.m., Wednesday, October 9, 2019, at the Pittsburg Care and Rehab.
He was born August 21, 1956, at Pittsburg, KS, the son of Frank C. and Edna (Neagles) Bettega. He attended local schools and attended Pittsburg State University.
Mr. Bettega was a member of the First Christian Church of Pittsburg.
He is survived by his father, Frank of Pittsburg, one brother, Gary Bettega and his wife, Connie of Claremore, OK, two nieces, Tammy Thomas and Megan Branch and one nephew, Casey Bettega.
He is preceded in death by his mother, Edna.
Private family burial of cremains will take place at a later date at the Garden of Memories Cemetery, Pittsburg. Friends may leave condolences online at www.brennermortuary.com. Arrangements are under the direction of the Brenner Mortuary.
Published in Morning Sun on Oct. 12, 2019