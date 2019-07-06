|
|
Robert (Bob) Alec Billionis, 96, passed away on July 4, 2019, at Via Christi Medical Center. Bob was born on June 17, 1923, in Pittsburg, Kansas, to Nick A. and Edna Locke Billionis.
He attended Able Elementary and Pittsburg schools.
Bob married the love of his life, Waynith Morgan Billionis, on January 29, 1945.
He was a tool and die maker and machinist for McKissik for ten years in Tulsa, Oklahoma. In 1954, Bob and Waynith returned to Pittsburg. He ran a service station at Euclid and Broadway for three years. Bob worked for McNally Manufacturing for a time before being employed by Atkinson Armature Works for the remainder of his career.
Bob loved to fish, bowl, play cards, and spend time in the casinos. Bob especially enjoyed the annual Billionis Family Reunions. He was a member of the Memphis Lodge AF & AM and the Mirza Foot Patrol. He received the Shriner's Hospitals for Children Gold Book Award.
Bob is survived by three sons, Gary Billionis and his wife, Connie, Fort Scott, KS; Rick Billionis and his wife, Val, Winfield, KS, and Mike Billionis and his wife, Vicki, Mindenmines, MO; a sister, Joyce Gorney of Broken Arrow, OK; three granddaughters, Gina, Heather, and Wendi; two grandsons, Nick and Matt; nine great grandchildren, two great-great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews who lovingly helped care for their Uncle Bob.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; and his grandson, Tom Billionis; and his sisters, Athena, Irene, Cleo, and Mary.
A Memorial service will be at 1:30 p.m. Monday (July 8) at the Brenner Mortuary with Rev. Jim Sukraw officiating. Private family burial will be at a later date in the Mt. Olive Cemetery. The family suggests memorials to Mirza Shrine Transportation Fund. These may be left at or mailed to the Brenner Mortuary, 114 East 4th St., Pittsburg, KS 66762. Friends may also leave condolences online at www.brennermortuary.com.
Published in Morning Sun on July 6, 2019