WINFIELD-Robert Eugene Johndrow, 88, of Winfield passed away quietly Sunday, June 23,
2019 at Winfield Senior Living Community.
According to Robert's wishes, no services are scheduled and cremation and private
internment will take place at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to
the Cowley County Humane Society or Harry Hynes Hospice. Left in care of the Shelley Family Funeral Home of Winfield.
Robert Eugene Johndrow was born on June 18, 1931 the son of Leo L. Johndrow and Elsie M. (Campbell) Johndrow.
He attended school in Perry, OK. Robert was united in marriage with Susan Therese Heppler on May 27, 1951 in Perry, she preceded him in death on August 2, 1978.
He later married Vada Marie (Sloan) Postelwait on January 8, 1983 in Arkansas City, she preceded him in death on November 9, 2016.
He is preceded in death by his parents, wives Susan and Vada, son James Leo
Johndrow, daughter Sandra Kay (Johndrow) Dubach, and siblings: Sarah, Julian,
Earl and Melvin Johndrow. Survivors include sister Enid Heppler (Bernard) of
Perry, OK; children: Margaret Ann Burlingame (Bill) of Pittsburg, Sharon Marie
Neighbors (Kevin) of Winfield, Rebecca Lynn Groene (Kirk) of Winfield, and
Mark Alan Johndrow (Rhonda) of Arkansas City; as well as four step-children; 22 grandchildren, as well as many other relatives.
Published in Morning Sun on June 27, 2019