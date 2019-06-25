|
PITTSBURG-Robert Francis Murphy, 69, of Pittsburg, passed away at 11:00 p.m. Friday, June 21, 2019 at Via Christi Hospital.
He was born January 10, 1950 at Norwich, Connecticut, the son of Marion and Anna (Curran) Murphy. He graduated from Wichita Heights High School in Wichita, Kansas.
In 1969, he enlisted in the United States Navy serving during the Vietnam War. After serving two tours, he was honorably discharged in 1976.
On September 4, 1971, he was united in marriage to Judith A. Basso in St. Jude's Catholic Church in Rockville, Maryland. They moved to Pittsburg in 1994.
Mr. Murphy worked as a supervisor at Sugar Creek, until twenty years ago.
Membership was held in St. Joseph's Catholic Church at Arma; Knights of Columbus; American Legion and a lifetime member of the DAV. Mr. Murphy loved the outdoors, camping and fishing as well as traveling.
In addition to his wife, Judy, he is survived by two daughters, Judith Spor and her husband, Kent of Wichita, Kansas and Kathryne Kippes and her husband, Patrick of Sunnyvale, California; a son, Anthony Murphy and his wife, Darlene of Lorida, Florida; a sister, Marie Stewart of Wichita; three brothers, Dan Murphy of Texas, Tom Murphy of Florida, and Patrick Murphy of Arma, Kansas; grandchildren, Ivan and Otto (grandpuppies), Alyssia, Morgan, Mircea, Tristan, Elizabeth, Robert and Megan.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and a grandson, Clayton.
Mass of Christian burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday (June 28) at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Arma with Fr. Andrew Labenz as celebrant. Burial will follow at 12:30 p.m. in the National Cemetery at Fort Scott, Kansas, where the United States Navy Honor Guard will provide graveside military rites. A parish rosary will be prayed at 6:00 p.m. Thursday at Brenner Mortuary. The family will receive friends following the rosary until 7:30 p.m. A memorial has been established for the post-secondary education of Mr. Murphy's seven grandchildren. These may be left at or mailed to the Brenner Mortuary, 114 E. 4th St, Pittsburg, KS 66762. Friends may leave condolences online at www.brennermortuary.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Brenner Mortuary.
Published in Morning Sun on June 25, 2019